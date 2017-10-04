× Four-year-old girl dies in house fire

POCAHONTAS, Ill. – A four-year-old girl was killed and members of her family were seriously injured following a house fire in a small town in southeastern Illinois early Wednesday morning.

According to Highland EMS Chief J. Brian Wilson, the fire occurred at 2:45 a.m. Local fire and EMS requested assistance for a house fire with multiple injuries.

Five patients were treated and transported to area medical facilities.

The mother of the family was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. A 12-year-old and 15-month-old were treated at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland and then transferred to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. The 15-month-old’s twin was immediately airlifted to Cardinal Glennon. The father was taken to HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville. His condition was not immediately disclosed.

The four-year-old’s name was not released.