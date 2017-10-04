Conservation Connection – Fishing competition for high schoolers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In less than two years, St. Louis’ Urban Fishing Program will turn 50! To help gear up for the celebration, the Missouri Conservation Department has introduced the Fish STL Cup fishing competition for high school age youths, and they’re looking for teams.

Fisheries management biologist Kevin Meneau, the competition’s organizer, joined KPLR 11 News at Noon to answer questions about the event.

Q. How will the Fish STL Cup work?

• The series is open to teen anglers from St. Louis city and county public and private high schools and other high school-aged groups

• These groups will form teams to engage in a series of competitive fishing events in 2018 at St. Louis city and county park lakes

• This will qualify them for the 10-team tournament held during the urban fishing program’s 50th anniversary in 2019

• The cup will be awarded in spring of 2019

Q. How will the competitions be held?

• Competitive fishing events will be held at various UFP lakes from February through May

• This series of catch-and-release fishing events involves competitions for bass, catfish, panfish, and trout

• Points will be awarded for each fish landed, and the team amassing the most total points will win the cup in 2019

Q. How can teen anglers get involved?

• MDC is seeking teams to participate in the competitions and help in creating the fishing events

• Fishing teams and their adult sponsors are welcome to help mdc develop competition rules, scoring structure, event schedules

• The invitation is open to high school teachers, coaches, mentors and youths to start forming teams now, and participate in practice fishing events during 2017

Call 636-441-4554 for more information