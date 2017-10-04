Chicago man has a new outlook on life after surviving mass shooting in Las Vegas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Chicago native Ben Daish says he and his friends are lucky to be alive. This after he dodged bullets during Sundays shooting massacre near the Mandalay Bay Hotel that killed 59 people and injured hundreds of others during the Jason Aldean concert in Las Vegas.

"People started hitting the ground, one woman said I’m hit when I saw the bullet in her leg. Someone tackled me and hovered over me for like 30 seconds then up and ran." Daish said

Daish decided to take a detour from Chicago to Vegas to see some friends and family before a finance conference in St. Louis and never thought the invite to the music fest would turn into the worst mass shooting in American history. He's also still wearing the bracelet he bought from a stranger at the event.

"It just got faster and faster pop pop pop pop. This is my divine shield I think this helped me live." he said

Daish says has a new outlook on life and sees the world from a new point of view.

"I want to be a better person and be there for the people who need me." he said.