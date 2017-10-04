× Arrest made in threat aimed at Jefferson County high school

FESTUS, MO – The Festus Police Department has arrested individuals who allegedly made threats against the Festus High School Wednesday evening. In note posted to district Facebook page, Superintendent Link Luttrell explained that the threat was turned over to the Festus Police Department and the juvenile authorities, who investigated the threat and were able to make arrest shortly thereafter.

Superintendent Luttrell says the district will have extra police on campus Thursday morning and students and parents should feel confident and at ease for attending classes.