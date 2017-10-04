6th Annual ‘Barktoberfest’ Oct. 17 in Midtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Urban Chestnut Brewing Co. and the Young Friends of the Humane Society of Missouri are hosting the 6th Annual 'Barktoberfest' October 17 in Midtown.

The event will feature a doggie costume contest with prizes for best costume, best owner/dog duo and most Oktober-festive ensemble. There will also be tasty treats for both you and your pet.

Come out to enjoy games for pups and people, including a doggie polka contest.

Tickets, which are available for $20 and benefit the Humane Society of Missouri`s Rescued Pet Trauma Fund, include one free craft brew from Urban Chestnut.

Barktoberfest

Urban Chestnut's Midtown location on Washington Avenue

Tuesday, October 17

6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

To learn more visit: hsmo.org/barktoberfest