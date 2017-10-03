St. Louis Red Cross chapter acting as ‘hurricane hub’ for aid shipments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis is now one of three locations designated to handle hurricane cases from hundreds of miles away.

On any given day, 18 caseworkers will connect with victims of Hurricane Irma. The American Red Cross of Eastern Missouri of only three locations across the country that will provide remote casework for hurricane victims. They will be in place seven days a week for the next four to six weeks to handle cases specifically from Hurricane Irma.

Aside from the casework, more than 120 volunteers were sent to Texas, Florida, and the U.S. Virgin Islands since late august. Thousands of meals were also delivered to help those in need.

Officials also said they are always in need of blood, cash donations and volunteers.