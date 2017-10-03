St. Louis musicians discuss love of Tom Petty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tom Petty’s music and love of guitars was felt around the world, including right here in St. Louis. The ‘American Girl’ singer started out in Gainesville, Florida and found his way west. Along the way, Petty put forth 40 years of music that everyone can relate to, including a south city guitar store. KPLR 11's Patrick Clark has reaction from those who worked with the rock icon.