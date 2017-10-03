× St. Louis County police warn of phone scam

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department is warning residents of a phone scam.

According to a police spokesperson, the caller uses a 314 number and claims to be from the St. Louis County police or Clayton Sheriff’s departments. The caller says there are warrants out for the recipient’s arrest and demands payment to have the warrant taken care of.

The spokesperson said neither the St. Louis County Police Department nor the St. Louis County Courts call about active warrants or request any payments by phone.

If you think you’ve been targeted by this scam, you’re asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.