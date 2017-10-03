× Jefferson County SWAT team responds to standoff

DITTMER, Mo. – Three people were arrested Monday as deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol went to serve arrest warrants to a man at his Dittmer home.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff David Marshak, authorities went to the 8300 block of East Forest Hills Drive to take Michael Roberts into custody for multiple arrest warrants. Roberts, 43, had been wanted on two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of delivery of a controlled substance.

When officers arrived at the home, shots were fired from the residence at law enforcement. The Jefferson County SWAT team was dispatched to the home.

During this time, a woman exited the home and apprehended, Marshak said. She was identified as 23-year-old Lauren Zachary of Imperial. She had felony warrants against her for possession of a controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance.

Authorities learned a stolen vehicle (reported from Kirkwood) was at the residence.

Marshak said SWAT members used “chemical munitions” to gain access to the home. Shortly thereafter, a second person exited the home and was taken into custody. That individual, identified as 46-year-old William Parker, had been wanted for parole and probation violations tied to tampering and domestic disturbance charges.

After talking with both suspects, authorities learned their original target, Roberts, was hiding in the attic, Marshak said.

SWAT officers went into the attic and encountered Roberts, who allegedly resisted arrest. He was taken to an area hospital and then Jefferson County Jail.

Authorities recovered a handgun and two rifles at the scene.