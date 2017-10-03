Father in custody after taking 2-year-old son from St. Charles city home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPDATE: The toddler is safe and his father is in police custody. Anthony Irvin III was located in St. Louis. Police working to reunite the boy with his mother.

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - The search for a father who took his two-year-old son from the St. Charles city home is over. The child lives with his mother in the 2500 block of Chesstal Street, near Lindenwood University.

Police say Anthony Irvin III contacted the child's mother at around 4:00am Tuesday morning asking to see his son, Anthony M. Irvin. He was allowed to come over to the home, but took the child without permission at around 5:15am.

He left the home in a newer model maroon Ford Mustang. There were two other adults in the vehicle: Irvin's aunt and an unidentified male who was driving the car. Police say Irvin was armed with a handgun, but they do not believe the child was in danger.

Police found the child at a relative's home in north St. Louis city. The child was not harmed and Anthony Irvin III is in police custody.