Father faces charges after taking his 2-year-old son from St. Charles city home

ST. CHARLES, MO - A 2-year-old is back home with his mother after being taken from his St. Charles city home in the 2500 block of Chesstal Street, near Lindenwood University early Tuesday morning. Police say Anthony Irvin was taken from his mother's home around 5:15 this morning by his biological, noncustodial father, Anthony Irvin III.

Authorities say Irvin contacted the child’s mother early this morning asking if he could come see his child.

The father came over after the mother had gotten off work. Irvin asked to take the child with him, but the mother refused.

He then pulled a gun, saying he was taking the toddler with him and drove off with his son.

Police say the vehicle the father got into had two other adults in the car, an aunt and an unidentified male who was driving the vehicle.

The child and his father were found at a grandmother's home in north St. Louis.

No word yet on possible charges for the father.