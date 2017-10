Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cason, founder of C3 Fitness, visits KPLR 11 News at Noon and takes meteorologist Angela Hutti through a demonstration of a Tabata training circuit.

For those interested, here is the workout Angela did:

Pushups 10

Burpees with jumps 10

Squat jump 10

Pushup 8

Burpees with jumps 8

Squat jump 8

Continue down to 1 rep

Repeat: 3 rounds, 2 min rest