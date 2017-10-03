Aerial salute pays tribute to murder victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERS, MO - People flying to and from St. Louis have been noticing something strange from their airplane windows: the name "Alex” spelled out in massive letters with corn stalks in a farm field near St. Peters.

Fox 2/News 11 found out it was part of a very touching story.

It turns out it’s a great big message for someone who's gone but not forgotten: Alex Boschert, 27. He was senselessly murdered at a job site in the spring of 2013. In the days that followed, the seeds were sown for the remarkable tribute.

It’s hard to notice much from eye-level on Highway B near Highway C outside of St. Peters.

That’s kind of the idea.

Since Alex Boschert no longer walks this ground his brother-in-law put his tribute where he figured Alex could see it now: coming in high over the Mississippi River.

Alex’s name is planted in corn surrounded by beans to make the letters stand out.

“You look at all these farm fields all over and then you see that – and you’re like – whoah!” Levi Bauer said with a smile.

Bauer worked with his friend Alex at a nearby duck hunting club here before Alex took a job at Laclede Gas in 2013.

“Me and him are real close,” Bauer said.

There’s no sense to made of Alex’s murder. A stranger, named Clinton Willis, shot and killed Alex and his partner, William Froelich at a job site in St. Louis April 20<sup>th</sup>. Willis then killed himself.

Friends and family are putting on a clay-shooting tournament in Old Monroe, October 14<sup>th</sup>, to benefit Alex’s family.

He left behind a wife, and young son. She found out she was expecting their second child just after his funeral. The highlight will be the auctioning of a day of duck hunting on the land that now so boldly bears Alex’s name.

“[His brother-in-law] did something very special for him. He made this field in his duck lake for him, where he took Alex hunting a lot. So, I guess he wanted Alex to see from up where he’s at now and look down on it and that’s a special spot,” Bauer said. “People coming in from the airport say they can see it. That’s pretty neat. It looks really cool and it gets their attention, too.”

The October 14<sup>th</sup> event is at the Blackhawk shooting club, and it’s open to the public.