Tom Petty taken off life support after cardiac arrest, report says

LOS ANGELES — Rocker Tom Petty has been taken off life support at a Southern California hospital after he was found unconscious and in full cardiac arrest Sunday night, TMZ reported.

When paramedics arrived at Petty’s Malibu home, he was not breathing, the entertainment website reported.

The 66-year-old rocker was rushed to Santa Monica Hospital where the decision was made to take him off life support when he showed no signs of brain activity, TMZ reported.

The three-time Grammy winner had just finished a major tour last Monday with a final performance at Hollywood Bowl.