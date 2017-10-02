Three women injured in multi-vehicle accident on I-270

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Traffic is back to normal along northbound Interstate 270 north at Dougherty Ferry following a multi-vehicle collision involving a dump truck

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a dump truck pulling construction equipment collided with three cars around 7 a.m., causing a six-car crash.

Investigators said two women, ages 37 and 56, suffered moderate injuries; a 59-year-old woman was in serious condition.

The truck driver escaped the accident without injury.

The dump truck belongs to the Basic Asphalt Paving Company in House Springs. Fox 2/KPLR 11 reached out to the company, but a spokesperson said they were waiting for more information and had no comment.

The area around the crash site was completely shut down during the height of the morning commute. As a result, the crash caused a backup that went on for miles.

There’s no word on charges being issued in the case.