Several people rescued after accident closes I-270 in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO — A multi-vehicle crash blocked the northbound lanes of I-270 in Des Peres Monday morning. There is a massive traffic back up because of the accident. The crash happened a little before 7am.

Among the vehicles involved was a dump truck pulling a trailer with construction equipment on it. We believe there are four other vehicles involved in the wreck.

FOX 2 has bee in contact with the Missouri Highway Patrol. Trooper Dallas Thompson says no fatalities have been reported. We did see people injured in the accident being taken away from the scene.

Trooper Thompson isn`t sure yet how many people were hurt nor does he know details about the severity of the injuries. It`s also unclear at this point what caused the crash.

No word yet on how long it might be before the crash here is cleared. The damage has certainly been done to the northbound I-270 commute.

Check the latest road conditions here: FOX2Now.com/Traffic