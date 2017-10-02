St. Louisans returning from Las Vegas describe terrifying moments during shooting massacre 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Monday night, many locals arriving from Las Vegas described the sheer panic and fear that spread through the city during the shooting massacre Sunday night.

"About 10:30 p.m. she's texting me, 'Did you hear that? It sounds like fireworks," said Stephanie Raumschuh of St. Louis.

Raumschuh said she and her husband were staying at Mandalay Bay Hotel during the lockdown and recalled the chilling moments as chaos spread through the Vegas strip.

"We were told to stay where we were and just hang tight," said Raumschuh, "and about 3:30 a.m. SWAT came into our room to sweep and check."

Raumschuh said she couldn't see or hear what was happening but described how her friends who were rooming on a different floor were giving her the play by play.

"They could see and they could hear that things were hitting their window, they couldn't tell if it was debris or shells or what," she said.

Ryan Kenney of Columbia said he was a few hotels down from Mandalay and wasn't sure if his life was in danger.

"That was kind of scary that we were outside and we didn't really know what was going on," Kenney said, "we were five or six hotels away from all of this at a show where the theme is 'All you need is love.'

"I don't think I have ever seen a casino more empty," described Raumschuh, "there were people leaving and wandering trying to get their people together but no one was playing. There was not the usual 'buzz' of activity, I mean it was so quiet and somber everybody was just looking around looking for humanity."