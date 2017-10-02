Molina to head home to Puerto Rico to aid in recovery effort

ST. LOUIS – With the final out recorded on the St. Louis Cardinals’ 2017 season, catcher Yadier Molina is making arrangements to return to his native Puerto Rico to assist in the hurricane recovery effort.

Days after Hurricane Maria devastated the tiny island in the Caribbean and knocked out power for millions of residents, Molina and his wife, Wanda, launched a GoFundMe to raise money for supplies. They raised more than $140,000 in less than two weeks.

Molina left for his home in Jupiter, Florida on Monday. He has promised to bring supplies to his other home in the coastal town of Vega Alta, Puerto Rico.