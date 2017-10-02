Local company teaches safety procedures for mass shooting scenarios

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The mass shooting in Las Vegas has left many wondering if it’s safe to attend concerts or other large events?

A St. Louis man who trains businesses on workplace safety said living in fear is not the answer.

Mike Fumagalli’s firm, Tier One Tactical Solutions, has trained hundreds of businesses, schools, churches, and other organizations in the St. Louis area about how to react to what’s referred to as “active shooter” scenarios.

“If we live in fear, we’ll never leave our houses. We can’t do that. We have to go out, we have to enjoy our lives,” he said. “But when an event like this happens, we need to be able to respond to it. And that comes from situational awareness and also empowerment to make a decision.”

Fumagalli said the big thing his company focuses on teaching is to be aware of your surroundings.