Couple admits to stealing $1.2M from Amazon with elaborate scam

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indiana couple has admitted stealing more than $1.2 million in merchandise from Amazon in an elaborate scheme. Erin Joseph Finan, 38, and Leah Jeanette Finan, 37, pleaded guilty in federal court in Indianapolis to charges of mail fraud and money laundering in connection with the racket, the Star Press reports.

The duo bought hundreds of electronics such as Go Pro cameras, Samsung smartwatches, and Xboxes, then told Amazon the products weren’t working and requested replacements at no charge.

The couple created “hundreds” of false identities to conceal the scam. Prosecutors say the Finans sold the loot to Danijel Glumac, 28, who marked it up before reselling it to an unnamed New York outfit, Fox59 reported in May when the trio was busted.

Glumac, who was also charged, allegedly paid the Finans about $725,000. The merchandise was eventually resold on the black market. “Consumer fraud is absorbed by all of us through higher retail prices,” US Attorney John Minkler said at the time.

The Finans were ordered to repay Amazon $1.2 million, and they face up to 20 years in prison. Sentencing is set for Nov. 9. (A cashier managed to embezzle $13 million.)

This article originally appeared on Newser: Couple Admits Fleecing Amazon Out of $1.2M

