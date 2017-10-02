Barnes-Jewish Hospital to provide free seasonal flu shots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Barnes-Jewish Hospital will once again be providing free seasonal flu shots to anyone in the community six months and older beginning Monday (Oct. 2).

Influenza is a contagious respiratory illness with symptoms like fever, body aches and sore throat. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 200,000 Americans are hospitalized with flu-related complications each year.

Doctors say the best way to protect yourself against the flu is to get vaccinated. More than 20,000 people were vaccinated at Barnes-Jewish flu shot clinics in 2016.

City of St. Louis

Monday, Oct. 2 - Wednesday, Oct. 4

7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Adult vaccinations only (18+ years old)

Barnes-Jewish Hospital, main floor lobby

One Barnes-Jewish Hospital Plaza, St. Louis, MO 63110

Parking is available in the South Garage for $2/hr

Monday, Oct. 2 - Wednesday, Oct. 4

8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Adult & pediatric vaccinations (6 months and older)

Center for Advanced Medicine, 3rd floor lobby

4921 Parkview Place, St. Louis, MO 63110

Parking is available in the North Garage and Forest Park/Laclede Garage for $2/hr

West St. Louis County

Sunday, Oct. 8

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Adult and pediatric vaccinations (6 months and older)

Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital, Medical Office Building 2

10 Barnes West Drive

Creve Coeur, MO 63141

Free parking is available on-site

South St. Louis County

Sunday, Oct. 15

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Adult and pediatric vaccinations (6 months and older)

Siteman Cancer Center - South County

5225 Midamerica Plaza

St. Louis, MO 63129

Free parking is available on-site

North St. Louis County

Sunday, Oct. 22

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Adult and pediatric vaccinations (6 months and older)

Siteman Cancer Center at Christian Hospital

Christian Hospital Atrium - Detrick Building

11133 Dunn Road

St. Louis, MO 63136

Free parking is available on-site

For more information, visit barnesjewish.org/flushots or call 314-TOP-DOCS (867-3627).