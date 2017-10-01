One person shot in Webster Groves, officer injured in crash while responding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEBSTER GROVES, MO - A shooting shut down an intersection of Webster Groves, MO Sunday afternoon. At approximately 1:00pm, officers responded to the 100 Block of Almentor Avenue for a person shot.

According to Capt. Stephen Spear with the Webster Groves Police Department, one victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital in stable condition. Webster Groves police have a person of interest in custody. The incident remains under investigation.

While heading to the scene, FOX 2 came upon an accident between a Webster Groves police SUV and motorcycle. Capt. Spear confirms this crash happened while responding to the shooting call. One officer was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.