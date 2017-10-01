Officer involved shooting in South County

AFFTON – St. Louis County Police officers report an officer involved shooting in the 7700 block of Harlan Street in South St. Louis County on Sunday morning.

St. Louis County officers responded to a residence for a “call for police” at around 6:37 am.

Police report that they knocked on the front door and then saw a male approaching the door with a handgun in one hand and a sword in the other.

When the subject opened the door, he released a dog from the residence which caused the officers to step back. The subject then stepped outside on the porch holding both weapons.

Police say they gave commands for him to drop his weapons but the suspect didn’t comply. One officer fired his weapon and hit the suspect several times.

Police describe the suspect as a white male in his late 30s. He is hospitalized in critical condition. No officers were injured.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating the incident.

