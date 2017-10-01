8 year old wounded in south St. Louis shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ST. LOUIS, MO – A young girl was shot Saturday evening in the 2800 block of Potomac. According to St. Louis police, the girl is 8-years old and she was wounded by a single gunshot around 6:30pm.

Investigators say that the child was playing with others when multiple shots rang out from a nearby alley. The girl was grazed in the back by a stray bullet and was breathing and conscious when emergency crews arrived. The injury is considered to be minor.

Our crew saw several shell casing markers at the scene, but there are no reports of anyone else being hit or of any arrests. The investigation is ongoing.