Businesses area-wide step up to help Puerto Rican hurricane victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERS, MO - On Saturday, Racanelli’s Pizzaeria in St. Peters served as a drop off point for anyone that wanted to donate to Hurricane Maria relief on Puerto Rico. Items included canned foods, water, toiletries - anything you could imagine people on the island of Puerto Rico would need at this time.

This effort is being put together by the Puerto Rican Society of St. Louis.

Racinelli’s owner Lourdes Arias has family members stranded near San Juan, Puerto Rico. Arias says after weeks of not hearing from them she just recently got the chance to speak with her family members.

“It’s heartbreaking and we’re all nervous. And finally I got to hear from them and at least they are doing good.I know they are running low on water and food, but they are alive and they didn’t lose as much as other people that weren`t as fortunate.”

Racanelli’s Pizzeria on Mid River Mall Drive is just one of the locations accepting donations. You can also bring donations to the following locations:

Agencia García - 3145 N Lindbergh Blvd, St Ann, MO 63074 (Tuesday - Friday from 10am to 5pm)

Racanellis Pizzeria: 3945 Mid Rivers Mall Dr, St Peters, MO 63376 (Sunday - Thursday from 11am to 9pm / Friday - Saturday from 11am to 10pm)

Handee Mart - 411 N Main St. Caseyville, IL ( Oct 1 from 11am to 5pm )

Heart Scoop Studio – 1320 Milton Road, Alton, IL (Monday-Friday 10am-5pm through Oct. 31)