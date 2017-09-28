× Teen charged with trying to kill infant by putting crushed pills in breast milk

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — An Indiana teenager is charged with trying to kill her 11-week-old niece by mixing crushed pills in a bottle of breast milk, according to The Journal Gazette.

Sarai Rodriguez-Miranda, 19, allegedly sent text messages that revealed her plans to kill the infant. According to court documents, she sent text messages to her boyfriend in January using a phone she shared with her mother that said:

“I’m gonna crush up some of these pills since she decided they can stay longer and kill their baby. I put the stuff in a made bottle in the fridge … Yeah I thought it was funny that I don’t have an ounce of guilt.”

Rodriguez-Miranda, who was 18 at the time of the alleged incident, was apparently upset her mother was allowing her brother’s family to stay in their home, according to the paper.

Shortly after the texts were allegedly sent, the suspect’s mother discovered the text messages and contacted police. A text message apparently sent after she allegedly mixed pills in the bottle said:

“Why didn’t that baby die dude that’s dumb. They definitely threw it out … I hope she dies. I don’t feel bad about it.”

According to the paper, Rodriguez-Miranda planned to crush Excedrin tablets in a mortar and pestle.

After discovering the text messages, the suspect’s mother found a bottle in the fridge with “residue at the bottom of the bottle and a greenish-colored ring,” according to court documents obtained by the paper.

Police believe Rodriguez-Miranda ran away with her boyfriend several months ago and is currently living in Michigan. She remains at large as of Thursday.