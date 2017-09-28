St. Louis Kolache to open new store in Clayton

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _The fall is here and St. Louis Kolache is making some big changes. Russel Clark joins us with news about their new store opening in Clayton!

St. Louis Kolache:

"Our kolaches are never made in a factory. Crafted fresh every morning using our own secret dough recipe and as many local ingredients as possible, our kolaches are the perfect way to start your day, enjoy for lunch or surprise the office. Offering both sweet and savory fillings, there is something for everyone. We have a deep commitment to using local ingredients and we currently partner with several local companies. Check out these local partners on our partners page."