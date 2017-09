Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, Mo. – Facing mounting criticism with how police officers have dealt with demonstrators and protestors over the last two weeks, the chiefs of the St. Louis Metropolitan and St. Louis County police departments sat down with members of the media to discuss the issue.

Chiefs Lawrence O’Toole and Jon Belmar said they’re looking to not only defend their officers’ actions, but explain to the public what many across the country have already seen on social media.