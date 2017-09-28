× Potential water contamination at Boeing building; precautions being taken

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – Boeing employees are taking precautions after the company discovered possible contaminants in the water at an eyewash station.

Workers at one of Boeing’s production buildings were told to avoid drinking any water or using it for hand washing until tests could be completed.

It’s unclear how many employees were affected by the incident. A few hundred people typically work in the building at any one time.

Boeing released the following statement Thursday night:

“During routine testing of an eyewash station earlier, today, Boeing discovered possible water supply contaminants at a location in one of our St. Louis production buildings. We instructed employees at that location to refrain from consuming the water or using it for hand washing until water testing is complete. Safety is a top Boeing priority and we are testing the water to ensure it is safe for our employees. We will provide employees with additional information when we receive test results.”