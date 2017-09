Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Pastaria has become a go-to for families, friends and couples since opening in 2012. The team at the approachable, Italian restaurant, plans to give thanks to the St. Louis community for their support over the last five years with a 5-year anniversary celebration this Friday and Saturday, September 29 & 30.

Pastaria`s 5th Anniversary Celebration

Pastaria

Friday, September 29 and Saturday, September 30

Friday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

