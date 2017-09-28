Former ‘bunny’ at St. Louis Playboy Club remembers Hugh Hefner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Following the passing of Hugh Hefner, the people whose lives he touched are reminiscing about the Playboy founder.

Margie Price, who worked at the St. Louis Playboy Club in the 1960s, was sad to learn of Hefner’s death.

“I felt badly, you know? He's 91, so he had a good life. He was a special guy, actually,” Price said. “He took things out of the closet and put it out there for people to do and see and to be proud of their sexuality. I don't think he exploited women. Some people do and that's their opinion."

Price was employed as a Playboy bunny when the St. Louis club opened in 1962 in the 3900 block of Lindell. She worked as a bunny for four years.

"Yeah, I couldn't serve alcohol because I wasn't old enough, so I played the pool table; the bumper pool table," she said.

Price stayed with the company and held a variety of positions. When the Lindell location closed, she was the first bunny to own a Playboy Club of her own at a new location at Interstate 55 and Lindbergh. She had may opportunities to meet Hugh Hefner over the years.

"With Hef, I don't agree with his lifestyle and all that stuff. I didn't partake in that. I took the part I loved, that helped me become a better person," she said.

Price said she appreciated Hefner's business talents and his support of women's rights.

Price and her husband operated their Playboy Club at I-55 and Lindbergh until 1985. They have since gone on to other businesses and for several years, Price has served as executive director of the St. Louis Men's Group Against Cancer.