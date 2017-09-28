Coach killed in school bus accident in mid-Missouri
HARRISBURG, Mo. – A bus collision in mid-Missouri claimed the life of the bus driver and sent students to the hospital.
The crash happened Thursday afternoon near Columbia.
Police said a truck crossed the center line and struck the Harrisburg school bus head on. The bus had a half-dozen students on board and was heading to a cross country meet.
The bus driver, identified as Brian Simpson, was also the coach and a history teacher at the school.
School in Harrisburg has been called off Friday.
39.141705 -92.462681