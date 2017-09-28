After 2-year mystery, location of Aurora theater shooter James Holmes revealed

Aurora theater shooter James Holmes is being held at a high-security federal prison in Pennsylvania, the Colorado Department of Corrections has announced following a nearly two-year effort by victims and family members to get the information.

Months after Holmes was assaulted in October 2015, he was moved from Colorado State Penitentiary to San Carlos Correctional Facility, then to an unnamed facility out of state.

On Wednesday, officials revealed Holmes was “recently” moved to a federal facility with “appropriate security” when a spot opened up.

That facility is USP Allenwood, where he's kept with 825 other male inmates, reports the Denver Channel.

"I'm pleased that after all these many, many months of obfuscation by the state government here that these family victims are finally going to get the peace of mind, knowing [the location of] the guy who murdered their loved ones," Arapahoe County District Attorney George Brauchler, who was lead prosecutor in the shooting case, tells the Denver Post.

But he's still curious to know where Holmes has been, and what kind of conditions he's experienced, since the recent move to USP Allenwood was allowed to take place.

He's also holding out hope that Holmes will be back in Colorado before long so he can serve his 12 consecutive life sentences near the spot where he killed 12 people and injured 70.

