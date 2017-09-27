University City High School student hospitalized after sharing drink

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – Officials at University City High School are investigating after two students shared a drink.

University City School District officials said a male student shared a drink with a female student during a transition period on Wednesday.

The family of the female student contacted Fox 2 about the situation after they said she became lethargic after consuming that drink.

District officials are still working out all the details but they said they called University City police to investigate what was in the drink. They say the drink was a 20-ounce bottle labeled as “lemonade” but police are trying to determine its contents.

The 16-year-old female student's family said she went to the nurse’s office because she wasn't feeling well. Her mother picked her up from the school and rushed her to Children's Hospital, where she said her daughter is undergoing several tests.

The school district said it’s not aware of any ill side effects caused by the drink.

No one is in custody, but police are taking statements from the students involved.