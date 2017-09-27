‘Race for Reconciliation’ 5K Walk/ Run in Tower Grove Park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _The ‘Race for Reconciliation’ 5K Walk/ Run is this weekend in Tower Grove Park. President of the St. Louis Reconciliation Network, Dave Gustafson, and Training & Education Director Brandon Wilkes tells us their mission. ‘

This Saturday, September 30 at 9 am, the St. Louis Reconciliation Network (STLRN) will host its second annual ‘Race for Reconciliation’ in Tower Grove Park.

The network’s mission is to heal the broken race relations of the St. Louis region by harnessing the potential collective power of its diverse faith communities. They have organized the ‘Race for Reconciliation’ as a fun opportunity to build new cross-cultural relationships with others wishing to become part of this healing process.

Race for Reconciliation

Tower Grove Park, Sons of Rest Shelter

Saturday, September 30

9 a.m.

To learn more visit: www.STLRN.org