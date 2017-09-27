Pedestrian struck, killed on SB I-55 near Fairmont City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRMONT CITY, Il. _Illinois State Police is investigating after a woman was struck and killed on Interstate 55 early Wednesday morning (Sept. 27).

The woman was struck in the southbound lanes of I-55 near Fairmont City just before 2 a.m. The incident shutdown a 2-3 mile stretch of I-55 for about two and a half hours.

According to ISP, it’s possible the woman was struck by more than one vehicle. It is not yet known if the vehicle or vehicles that hit the woman stopped following the accident.

Police have not yet released to woman's identity or said why she may have been in the roadway.