Man charged in St. Charles wedding brawl

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a Sedalia man in connection with a violent wedding party Brawl that left two women injured.

The brawl happened September 3 in the 100 block of historic Main Street. Police believe some words were exchanged and possibly an inadvertent push or shove occurred, but what actually led to the fight is still under investigation.

Witnesses told investigators Latreal Grant was an instigator.

Police said one woman may have been hit with a bottle while another woman was knocked to the ground and rendered unconscious. The two victims, said to be 18 years of age and the other in her early 20s, were hospitalized and later released. The woman who was knocked unconscious suffered a concussion as a result of the ordeal.

According to court documents, Grant told police he was intoxicated and was unsure if he’d actually struck one of the women.

Grant was charged with second-degree assault.

The victims had no connection to their alleged attackers, police said.