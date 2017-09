Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NAGS HEAD, N.C. - A video posted to Twitter shows a person kiteboarding off the North Carolina coast as winds from Hurricane Maria continued to pick up on Tuesday.

The video was shot by obxphotos.net and posted to Twitter on Tuesday.

The video was shot by Jennette's Pier in Nags Head, according to WGHP.

Nags Head and much of the Outer Banks were under a Tropical Storm Warning at the time.

Wind gusts were measured at more than 40 mph in Nags Head on Tuesday.