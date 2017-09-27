Hope Creates Expressive Art Exhibition: Helping young addicts in recovery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _FOX 2 News has reported on far too many heroin deaths and opioid overdoses. In recent years, its been described as an epidemic. Drug abuse takes lives and rips families apart.

Kathie Thomas, Founder of Hope Creates, joined us to discuss an upcoming event designed to help young addicts in recovery.

She is the mother of a young adult addict in recovery and knows the horrors of addiction. She says art helped her heal.

Hope Creates Expressive Art Exhibition

Sunday, October 1 at 3 p.m.

Zack

3224 Locust, St. Louis, Mo. 63103

Admission is free and open to the public

To learn more visit: https://www.facebook.com/HopeCreatesNonProfit/