Home Depot, Paraquad make accessibility upgrades to veteran’s home

BRIDGETON, Mo. _The Home Depot Foundation is celebrating the service of local veterans by transforming their homes Wednesday (Sept. 27)

The Home Depot Foundation is partnering with Paraquad to make home modifications for veterans living in the St. Louis area. Thirteen veterans will benefit from the project – including Kenneth L. Calvert, a U.S. Navy veteran who served more than 20 years and whose wife relies on a wheelchair for mobility.

Calvert’s wife, Bettie, lives with a spinal cord injury caused by routine surgery. The Calverts recently purchased a home with the assistance of family and friends, and the updates from The Home Depot will help improve its accessibility.

More than 200 volunteers will be spread out across the city to take part in the home upgrades.

Volunteer projects will include building exterior wheelchair ramps and interior home modifications to increase accessibility, independence and safety.