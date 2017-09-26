Three women allege sexual assaults by Saint Louis University athletes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis police are investigating reports from three women who claim they were sexually assaulted by student athletes from Saint Louis University.

According to the police, the women went to St. Louis University Hospital early Sunday morning and reported to hospital staff that they had been sexually assaulted.

Hospital staff called St. Louis police to take a report and the investigation began. The police report was taken at 2:29 a.m. Sunday.

Once the incident was reported, the university issued a timely warning to students.

On Tuesday, SLU President Fred Pestello issued a statement about the ongoing investigation.

Pestello confirmed three female victims, including two SLU students, reported that they were sexually assaulted in an on-campus apartment by student athletes.

A university spokesperson said SLU is cooperating fully with the police investigation and is working with an external team that specializes in assisting colleges and universities dealing with reports of sexual assault and misconduct.

