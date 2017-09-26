× Police surge at Kirkwood railroad crossing part of national safety campaign

ST. LOUIS, MO — A busy rail road crossing in Kirkwood will be part of a national rail crossing safety push Tuesday called Operation Clear Track.

Starting at 9am police will begin a simultaneous three hour surge at selected crossings in 48 states. It is designed to raise awareness and enforce grade crossing and trespassing laws.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that officers will be at the crossing at Taylor Avenue and Argonne Place in Kirkwood handing out rail safety cards and if needed they will issue warnings or citations to violators.