O'Fallon man accused of sexually assaulting family member

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a 60-year-old O’Fallon man for sexually assaulting a juvenile family member.

According to Det. Sgt. Craig Koch, a spokesman for the O’Fallon Police Department, the investigation began August 7 after the department received a complaint from family member that Rick Bicknell was having sex with a relative under the age of 18.

Koch said investigators determined Bicknell had sexually assaulted the victim continuously from 2014 through July 2017.

Police arrested Bicknell and prosecutors charged him with four counts of criminal sexual assault. He remains in custody at St. Clair County Jail on $100,000 bond.