Missouri Attorney General launching coalition of businesses to fight human trafficking

ST. LOUIS, MO — The fight to stop human trafficking is taken to Missouri businesses Tuesday. In April Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley set up an anti- trafficking unit in his office.

Now he is announcing the launch of a coalition of Missouri businesses to lead the fight. There’s also a state task force, made up of police, prosecutors, and former human trafficking victims.

The St. Louis area is among the top 20 in the nation for sex trafficking.