Child accidentally shoots self; police investigating

ST. LOUIS – Investigators with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a four-year-old child shot himself Tuesday afternoon in north city.

According to Schron Jackson, a police spokeswoman, the incident occurred just before 4 p.m. in the 4600 block of Pope Avenue in the O’Fallons Park neighborhood.

The child shot himself in the hand, but the bullet then struck the child in the mouth.

The child was rushed to the hospital for treatment, where he’s listed in critical condition.

The investigation remains ongoing, Jackson said.

KPLR 11 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.