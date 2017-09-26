× Cardinals Care to distribute $194,000 to area children’s charities

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Cardinals Care charity will hand out more than $194,000 Tuesday. Some 93 area non-profit groups will receive the grants. All the organizations support area children.

Cardinals Care was established in 1997 to give fans a way to team up with Cards players to help kids in our community. Since then, they’ve distributed $22 million to support area youth organizations and built 22 youth ball fields in disadvantaged neighborhoods.