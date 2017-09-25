Suspects armed with machine gun rob St. Louis County credit union

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Police are searching for two people who robbed a St. Louis County credit union, armed with a machine gun. The incident took place around 9:30 a.m. at Vantage Credit Union located at 11654 West Florissant Avenue.

Authorities say the pair fled the scene in what’s believed to be a white Dodge Durango, with Colorado license plates. They are described as a black male and black woman.

No other information has been made available at this time.

If you have any information you are urged to call police.