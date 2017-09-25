× Sheriff’s deputy accused of sexually assaulting Cahokia woman

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a sheriff’s deputy for allegedly sexually assaulting a Cahokia woman twice this year.

According to a story appearing in the Belleville News-Democrat, 45-year-old Robert Sneed pulled a woman over on February 16 and later followed her home after saying he needed to see her car title. While at the victim’s home, Sneed is accused of forcing the woman to engage in a sexual act to avoid going to jail and having her car towed.

The victim said Sneed returned to her home in the early morning hours of August 28 and again sexually assaulted her. After the deputy left her home, the victim went to a hospital and contacted Cahokia police. The victim said she made sure there was physical evidence of the assault left on her.

Sneed was arrested August 30. He faces two counts of official misconduct and remains on paid administrative leave.