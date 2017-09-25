Machine gun toting suspects rob ATM during repair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Two suspects with guns robbed a credit union in north St. Louis County Monday morning.

According to a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the incident took place around 9:30 a.m. at Vantage Credit Union located in the 11600 block of West Florissant Avenue.

Police said the suspects approached a worker attempting to fix the ATM and demanded money. They left in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of cash in what's believed to be a white Dodge Durango, with Colorado license plates.

Police are urging witnesses to come forward if they saw or know anything. They are hoping surveillance video may reveal more clues about who the suspects are.​