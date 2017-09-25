Lane restrictions along WB I-55/64 at Route 3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS, IL - Some road projects starting Monday morning could affect your commute. Starting at 9 a.m. and lasting through Friday, there will be lane restrictions placed on westbound Interstate 55 in Illinois.

Those restrictions will start at the I-64 merge and end near Illinois Route 3.

Today and tomorrow, during the day, access from northbound Route 3 to westbound I-55 will be closed.

The McKinley Bridge will begin daily closures today. The closings will go through Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Crews will be improving the highway lighting.